NC GOP Executive Director Dallas Woodhouse To Step Down

The Executive Director of the North Carolina Republican Party Dallas Woodhouse will step down following the party's state convention in June. Woodhouse confirmed his plans to depart to WBTV on Monday.

This comes after the arrest of North Carolina GOP Chairman Robin Hayes. He was indicted in April on federal political corruption charges.

Hayes is accused of agreeing to make directed contributions from wealthy Durham businessman Greg Lindberg, who was also indicted in the federal corruption probe, to North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey in a scheme prosecutors allege was designed to bribe Causey.

Woodhouse, who testified to the grand jury in December as part of the federal investigation, has maintained the party did nothing wrong in making the contribution to Causey. Woodhouse has not been charged as part of the probe.

The North Carolina GOP convention will take place in June. A new chairman will be elected to replace Hayes, who announced the day before the charges against him were unsealed that he would not seek another term.

