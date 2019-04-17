French Woman Sets Marathon Record Running In High Heels

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A French woman prepared for a marathon. Christelle Doyhambehere taped her ankles, put on compression sleeves, running socks and 3-inch heels. France Bleu reports she did this on a challenge from her partner, who dared her to try running in her stylish footwear. She did and set a record. Yes, there's a record for high-heeled marathon running. And when Doyhambehere ran in just over six hours, she beat that record by about an hour and a half. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.