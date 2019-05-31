Rapper Lil Nas X Performs For Elementary School Children

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "OLD TOWN ROAD")

LIL NAS X: (Singing) I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road. I'm gonna...

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's Friday, so we bring you this bit of pure joy. Rapper Lil Nas X conspired with a principal in Ohio to do a surprise performance for her students. But it was Lil Nas X who was taken by surprise when he kicked off the song, and the kids started dancing and jumping and then basically just took over.

UNIDENTIFIED CHILDREN: (Singing) ...'Til I can't no more. I got the horses in the back. Horse tack is attached. Hat is matte black.