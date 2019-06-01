Virginia Beach Shooting Victims Named

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

And we continue to follow the news out of Virginia Beach today. At least a dozen people were killed last night in a mass shooting at a municipal center there. This morning, the Virginia Beach city manager read the names of the people who lost their lives. They are Laquita C. Brown, Tara Welch Gallagher, Mary Louise Gayle, Alexander Mikhail Gusev, Katherine A. Nixon, Richard H. Nettleton, Christopher Kelly Rapp, Ryan Keith Cox, Joshua Hardy, Michelle "Missy" Langer, Robert "Bobby" Williams and Herbert "Bert" Snelling. Please stay with us for more throughout the day. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.