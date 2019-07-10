Eagles Decide That Baby Hawk Is Family — Not Feast

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. It could have ended badly for a baby hawk that found itself in an eagle's nest in Redding, Calif. But the baby hawk, instead of being eaten by the eagles, is being raised by them. An avid eagle watcher in town made the discovery. This happens so rarely in nature that one scientist dropped everything to come and observe the new family. Unless you're human, he said, you don't go and raise your dinner. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.