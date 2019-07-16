Missouri Woman Refuses To Be A Victim After Her Car Is Stolen

NOEL KING, HOST:

Danielle Reno's car was stolen, along with her credit cards and her phone, which were inside. She called the police, but she also tracked the thief by watching where her cards and phone were being used. Following a tip from a gas station attendant, Reno headed to Applebee's. She snuck into the parking lot, stole her car back, then called the police, who I imagine were pretty impressed.