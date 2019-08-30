Chattanooga Man Sues Popeyes For Running Out Of Chicken Sandwich

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. How bad do you want to try that famous Popeyes chicken sandwich? Not nearly as badly as Craig Barr of Chattanooga. Barr says he has spent countless time driving to restaurants - no luck. He tried buying the sandwich on Craigslist. It was a scam. Now he's suing Popeyes for $5,000 for false advertising. I can't get happy, he told a Tennessee newspaper. I have this sandwich on my mind. I can't think straight. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.