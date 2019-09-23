Unwelcome Passenger Clings To Roof Of Wonder Bread Delivery Truck

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with a story involving a Wonder Bread delivery truck and an unwelcome passenger clinging to the roof for about 10 miles - a raccoon.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: 911. What is your emergency?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Yeah. I didn't know who to call, but I have a raccoon on top of my bread truck. And everyone's been beeping me on the street, telling me, you've got something up there.

MARTIN: But the critter refused to budge. The driver continued another 6 miles to his destination, when the raccoon must have known the ride was over, and he just climbed down on his own. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.