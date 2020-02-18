Alert Cabdriver Helps 92-Year-Old Woman Who Was Being Scammed

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Noel King. Raj Singh, who owns a taxi company, gave a ride to a 92-year-old woman in Roseville, Calif., recently. She told him she'd gotten a call saying she needed to pay $25,000 in debts to the IRS. She was going to the bank to get the money. Instead, Singh convinced her to stop by the police station, where she was told it was a scam. The police were so impressed by the good Samaritan that they gave him a $50 gift card to thank him. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.