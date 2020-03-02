Metallica Is Honored To Have A Crustacean Named After It

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Deep in the Pacific Ocean lies a thing that should not be.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THE THING THAT SHOULD NOT BE")

METALLICA: (Singing) He watches, lurking beneath the sea.

GREENE: Scientists discovered this colorless, eyeless creature - kind of like a worm. It dwells in metallic environments, and naturally, they named it after the band Metallica, which responded in a statement that it was an honor - quote, "We've made it into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and now we're a crustacean."

(SOUNDBITE OF METALLICA SONG, "THE THING THAT SHOULD NOT BE") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.