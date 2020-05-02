Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what message were the aliens bringing us? Joel Kim Booster.

JOEL KIM BOOSTER: You can drink a little bit of bleach as a treat.

SAGAL: Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: Earth, I don't think so. Hard pass.

ALONZO BODDEN: (Laughter).

SAGAL: And Alonzo Bodden.

BODDEN: They said, what - are you kidding? Of course, Carole Baskin killed her husband and fed him to a tiger.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if the aliens said any of that, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Joel Kim Booster, Amy Dickinson and Alonzo Bodden. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. You stay right where you are, OK? Because we'll be back next week.

This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.