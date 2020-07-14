Alabama Republican Senate Primary Runoff: Jeff Sessions Vs. Tommy Tuberville

For our complete 2020 election coverage, click here.

Alabama’s Republican Senate primary runoff on Tuesday pits former Trump administration Attorney General Jeff Sessions against former college football coach Tommy Tuberville, who has been endorsed by President Trump.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Andrew Yeager, morning host and reporter at WBHM in Birmingham, Alabama.

