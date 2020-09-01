Hot Diggity Dog: Busch Creates Beer For Man's Best Friend

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Happy hour is different in COVID times. You're more likely to have a beer at home with your dog than out with your friends. Since alcohol is not recommended for dogs, you can't really share the fun - until now. Busch has a new dog brew to let your best friend in on the fun. It's made from bone broth and other natural flavors. People can try it, although it may take a few of the real thing before you think it tastes any good. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.