The News Roundup — Domestic

Following the disastrous presidential debate last week, the Commission on Presidential Debates has announced it plans to conduct the next meeting between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden virtually. The president, however, has signaled that he would not participate in an online debate.

And over the weekend, the president’s discharge from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was accompanied by a media campaign. Footage of President Trump stepping off a helicopter and walking to the White House was set to swelling orchestral music and circulated on social media.

Vice President Mike Pence and California Senator Kamala Harris met in Salt Lake City for the only vice presidential debate of this election cycle. While the tone felt more…normal than the previous presidential debate, it didn’t mean that the candidates always answered questions.

The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to put a hold on a decision by a lower court that would allow the count for the 2020 census to continue through the month of October. The administration had previously announced that the count would finish at the beginning of the month.

We cover the biggest stories from around the nation on the News Roundup.

