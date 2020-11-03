The 1A Election Results Roundup

We don’t know who has won the presidential election. Key states, including Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin haven’t been called yet. As we warned in our previous conversations about election results: we still may not know who won by the end of Wednesday, and patience is still paramount (we know it is hard).

President Donald Trump lied about winning the election early Wednesday morning. There is no evidence to support this claim and votes are still being counted, though the race remains extremely close.

Addressing supporters in Wilmington, Delaware, former Vice President Joe Biden urged supporters to “keep the faith, guys. We’re going to win this,”

And the chance for Democrats to win the Senate has diminished. Though key races in Maine, North Carolina and Montana, among others, remain uncalled, Republicans flipped Democrat Doug Jones’ seat in Alabama and Democrats flipped two Republican seats, Martha McSally’s in Arizona and Cory Gardner’s in Colorado.

We’re talking to you about what you make of the election results (and lack thereof), and getting our panel’s analysis of races around the country.

