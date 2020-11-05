The News Roundup — International

The United States formally withdrew this week from the Paris Climate Accord, the international agreement meant to curb the effects of climate change. President Donald Trump announced his intention to withdraw from the agreement early in his term. The United States has become the first country to walk away from the deal.

An iceberg roughly the size of the state of Delaware broke off of Antarctica. The ice isn’t an immediate danger, but could present a threat to cruise ships if it drifts too close to South America. It’s not immediately clear if the breakage was linked to climate change.

And between the country’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the handling of the presidential election, America’s reputation overseas has taken several large hits over the last year. Now, global citizens and leaders are waiting to see who will next assume the mantle of the leader of the free world.

We talk with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria about that, and get to other big stories from around the globe on the News Roundup.

