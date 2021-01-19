What Americans Want From The Biden-Harris Administration

As 2020 closed, many Americans were ready to leave an awful year behind. So far, 2021 has delivered a violent insurrection and record coronavirus deaths in the U.S.

But the inauguration of a new president, Joe Biden, and vice president Kamala Harris represents new potentials for many Americans. President-elect Joe Biden has promised to change how the White House has done things for the last four years. He’s pledged to rejoin the Paris Climate agreement on his first day in office. Reports suggest he’ll raise the number of refugees the United States will accept in a year.

Biden will also oversee the rollout of coronavirus vaccines. And his administration will also need to address an American economy destroyed by the pandemic.

What do Americans want from the Biden-Harris administration? What are their hopes?

