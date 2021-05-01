Fresh Air Weekend: Stephen Colbert; Celebrating 50 Years Of NPR

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Stephen Colbert On Missing His Live Audience And Making Comedy A Family Business: Colbert has been taping The Late Show without a live audience during the pandemic, but he's not always alone. Sometimes his wife, Evie, is in the room. If she laughs, he knows he's on the right track.

'It Was Just Thrilling': 2 NPR Founders Remember The First Days, 50 Years Ago: NPR's program, All Things Considered, debuted on May 3, 1971. ATC creator Bill Siemering and former co-host (then production assistant) Susan Stamberg look back on the iconic first broadcast.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

