Talking, Laughing, And Cringing With Ziwe

Comedian Ziwe Fumudoh has made a career out of discomfort.

Her career started with her YouTube series “Baited,” a satire of the celebrity interview. During the pandemic she pivoted to Instagram Live, unflinchingly challenging her iconic guests about their own biases, all the while making viewers simultaneously laugh and cringe.

And now, in a new self-titled variety series on Showtime, Ziwe is bringing that energy to television.

We sat down with her to discuss this new show and what her future looks like.

