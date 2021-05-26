When lockdown first began last year, many of us started doing things that were a little out of our ordinary routines.

Maybe texting an ex. Or watching a show about the eccentric world of tiger breeders. Or even… getting invested in unverified celebrity gossip.

Over the last year, the Instagram account Deuxmoi has become a destination for users looking to escape the monotony of pandemic life through a hit of celebrity gossip. It’s now amassed over 950,000 followers.

From Elle:

Here’s how it works: Tipsters, many who claim to be Hollywood assistants, friends of friends, publicists, nannies, flight attendants, drivers, and maybe even celebrities themselves, divulge their insider info to DeuxMoi via direct message or email. To protect their identities (and non-disclosure agreements) they begin their tips with the request “Anon please” before launching into what they know—things like JLo’s Carbone order (obviously the spicy rigatoni and veal parmesan) and whether or not the Hadid sisters live up to their super-duper nice reputation. (Rumor has it: They do!)

The creator behind Deuxmoi is anonymous — and intends to keep it that way. But she agreed to talk with us about being the wizard behind the digital curtain.

