Could COVID-19 Change Celebrity Culture?

WAMU 88.5 | By Michelle Harven
Published May 26, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT
Ellen DeGeneres poses for a selfie taken by Bradley Cooper with (clockwise from L-R) Jared Leto, Jennifer Lawrence, Channing Tatum, Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Kevin Spacey, Brad Pitt, Lupita Nyong'o, Angelina Jolie, Peter Nyong'o Jr. and Bradley Cooper during the 86th Annual Academy Awards.

The pandemic has shaken our relationships with celebrities. 

From the backlash to the “Imagine” video to the Kardashians private island getaway, the tide has been seemingly turning against the rich and famous. 

As celebrities did interviews from their homes, and Americans caught glimpses inside penthouses and mansions, people started to get the idea that the upper crust’s lockdown experiences have been a little different. Ellen compared her mansion to jail and Madonna called COVID-19 the great equalizer from her rose-petaled bathtub.

Is it the end of an era for celebrities as we know them? And how is the internet changing the way we think about fame? 

Michelle Harven