The News Roundup — International

Vice President Kamala Harris made her first trip abroad to Central America, meeting with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Harris gave a speech that’s drawn criticism from members of the Democratic party, telling refugees from the regions to not go to the southern U.S. border.

President Joe Biden has been making his own trips, traveling to Europe, and meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Biden is gearing up for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At least 33 people died after trains collide in Pakistan, raising questions about the safety of its infrastructure that’s some five decades old.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the News Roundup.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5