Better Call Saul & The Mandalorian's Giancarlo Esposito

Better Call Saul and The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito's on-screen interests include running a drug empire and hunting Baby Yoda. Off-screen, Esposito's interests include playing the saxophone and designing hats. In this interview, Esposito talks about his initial reluctance to take on the role of Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and its prequel, Better Call Saul. Then, he talks about his first meeting with Baby Yoda, aka The Child, aka Grogu, from shaking "its little hand" to petting "its little furry, big ears." He also briefly revisits one of his first TV gigs — playing Big Bird's camp counselor on Sesame Street — and plays a game about other celebrities who appeared on the beloved show.

Heard on 'Hacks,' Giancarlo Esposito, Donwill & Bethany Van Delft.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.