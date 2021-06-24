© 2021 WFAE
The News Roundup — Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published June 24, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
David Woods sells the Sunday Detroit Free Press on Livernois and Seven Mile Road announcing that Joe Biden has been declared President-elect in Detroit, Michigan.
President Joe Biden has unveiled a strategy to combat a spike in violent crime. His administration has ok’d the hiring of more police officers across the country using coronavirus relief funding. The move may be in response to his critics on the right who have branded him as soft on crime. 

A report commissioned by the Michigan GOP on the results of the 2020 election found no evidence of fraud.

From CNN:

“There is no evidence presented at this time to prove either significant acts of fraud or that an organized, wide-scale effort to commit fraudulent activity was perpetrated in order to subvert the will of Michigan voters,” the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee said in a report released Wednesday.

The Biden administration has indicated that the nation will miss its July 4 partial vaccination goal. The president announced in past months that he wanted at least 70 percent of the American population to have received at least one shot of the vaccination.

