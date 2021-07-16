WFAE Chief Revenue Officer

WFAE is looking for an enterprising, data-driven chief revenue officer to accelerate the growth of our existing revenue streams and identify and implement new revenue-generating opportunities. This senior business leader will oversee our membership and major giving teams as well as our relationship with the corporate sponsorship team, run by Market Enginuity . You will report to our CEO, Joe O’Connor.

This is an exciting time in WFAE’s history. We’ve doubled the size of our newsroom over the last five years, and in that time, we’ve seen record growth in our audience and revenue numbers. We are a relatively small, innovative team of journalists and business professionals who are committed to not only providing our community with news and information about the Charlotte region and beyond but also being a bridge to convene people for courageous conversations, training opportunities or just to have a good time. As our service to the region grows, so does our need to generate the revenue to support it. The chief revenue officer will take the lead on defining the strategy and implementing the processes to help us get to the next level.

The Position

We are looking for a chief revenue officer who is a creative, innovative thinker. In this role, you will use research and data to identify and build the business case for initiatives that will result in new revenue streams and increase the yield on existing revenue streams from our membership, major giving and corporate sponsorship departments. You must be an excellent communicator and team builder who will ensure that the process and systems are in place for the revenue staff to effectively and efficiently meet their goals. As a member of our senior team, you will regularly meet with and present to our board of directors and staff.

As chief revenue officer, you will be required to assess and build the plans for the acquisition of new businesses, asset sales or format expansion. You will work closely with our content team to determine how to prioritize products, tools and other innovations that will drive revenue opportunities. In addition, you will help create opportunities to generate revenue alongside WFAE’s content partners, as well as create new revenue partnerships for WFAE.

As a news organization, we work collaboratively to achieve goals, and we support each other. We are eager to speak to candidates who are creative, possess a can-do attitude, and who value and champion diversity, inclusivity and equity in their own approach to leading teams.

In this role, you will:

Fundraising

- Use knowledge of WFAE’s vision, mission, and market position to develop a multi-year fundraising strategy for the organization (encompassing major and individual gifts, events, membership)

- Work closely with the CEO, Board of Directors and director of major giving to build, cultivate, solicit and steward a portfolio of high-impact individual, corporate and foundation donors, cultivating strong and purposeful relationships that advance WFAE’s mission

- Bolster development systems and structures that will support effective, efficient, sustainable, and professional fundraising and communications programs

- Work with the content and membership teams to develop funnels to grow membership and news products

- Develop a compelling case for charitable support that tells the story of our impact and growth approach

Sales and Sponsorships

- Serve as the primary liaison with Market Enginuity, and working closely with that team set earned income targets for ad sales and sponsorships

- work closely with them to provide timely sales reports and forecasts to the senior staff.

- Help the Market Enginuity team acquire new ad sales and sponsorship clients, while also maintaining and growing the current account base

- Create content licensing partnerships with current and new publishers and content owners

- Structure revenue share or compensation for revenue-generating partnerships

- Work with the chief content officer to develop innovative, attractive sales solutions for clients

This role is a fit if:

- You understand that the work of WFAE, and local journalism everywhere, is essential to healthy communities and a thriving democracy and that your role is critical in building the capacity not just for the work but for its higher purpose

- You are an inspiring, strategic and analytical leader who possesses excellent problem-solving, opportunity-creating skills

- You have success building, motivating and leading teams

- You have the ability to thrive in a rapidly changing, high-pressure environment

- You are an excellent communicator who understands how to tell effective stories about WFAE’s work to generate revenue and build external support for the organization

- You have senior-level business development, fundraising or sales experience with a track record of success including proactively building relationships and closing gifts from high net worth individuals, foundations and corporations; experience managing fundraising campaigns, events and membership initiatives.

- You have experience working with senior leaders in an organization, effectively deploying them in service of various revenue generation opportunities

- You are an expert at analyzing data and using it to build strategies

- You have a working knowledge of database functionality (Allegiance preferred)

- You have a firm commitment to diversity: a personal approach that values the individual and respects differences of race, ethnicity, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, religion, ability, involvement with the criminal justice system, and socioeconomic circumstance.

If you are confident that you can meet the goals of this job and have most but not all of the skills listed, we encourage you to still apply.

About WFAE

In a Nutshell

WFAE, the NPR station in Charlotte, is an award-winning multiplatform newsroom (radio, digital, podcasts, live events) committed to providing high-quality local news and engagement that meets the needs of our diverse community. Our mission is to deliver journalism that informs, engages and inspires. Our vision is to help create a more knowledgeable and engaged community grounded in our shared humanity.

Fast Facts

Established: 1981

Employees: 50+

Annual Budget: $7.4M

Our Story: View

Organizational Impact

- 425% growth in digital audience over the last five years

- 71% increase in membership revenue over the last five years

- 50% growth in corporate sponsorship over the last five years

WFAE offers a generous benefit package and competitive compensation.

Across WFAE, we strive to: