Gaston County NC Public Schools Student Referrals To Police

In the 2017-2018 school year North Carolina schools referred 5,524 students to the police.

The U.S. government defines referrals as "an action by which a student is reported to any law enforcement agency or official, including a school police unit, for an incident that occurs on school grounds, during school-related event (in-person or virtual), or while taking school transportation, regardless of whether official action is taken.”

Gaston County Public Schools referred 4 students to the police. Here are some highlights from the data.



Two were middle school students, one was an elementary student and one was a student between grades six and 12 at Warlick Academy.

