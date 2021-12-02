The Supreme Court v. Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments this week in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Now, the future ofRoe v. Wade hangs in the balance.

The case legalized a woman’s right to an abortion in 1973. Now, the conservative-leaning court is considering the legality of the Mississippi state ban on abortion 15 weeks after conception.

The case comes at the end of what has already been a tumultuous year for reproductive and abortion rights in the U.S. More than 100 laws have already been passed this year restricting access to abortion — a record high.

So how likely is an overruling of Roe v. Wade? And what did this week’s hearings tell us about theJustices’ stances on abortion?

