Candidates for Indian Trail Town Council answered questions from WFAE about why they should be elected (or reelected).

LARRY F. DUKES

Occupation:

Business and Technology Planning Manager.

Political experience and/or advocacy groups you are affiliated with:

GOP.

Does your city/town get adequate resources from the Charlotte Area Transit System considering the countywide half-cent sales tax that helps fund it? If not, do you think your town would be better served keeping the money to create its own transit solution?

Yes.

In its role on the Metropolitan Transit Commission, does the city of Charlotte (54% voting power) listen to the needs of surrounding towns/cities?

Yes.

What is the biggest quality-of-life issue facing residents of your city/town and how will you address it?

1) Roads do not adequately support the traffic that passes thru Indian Trail. I will concentrate on reviewing and prioritizing the Road Maintenance Plan for those that are controlled by Indian Trail. This plan was only recently implemented in 2022, but has not formally been released for public knowledge nor has an adequate budget been assigned. As a HOA Board Member - i developed a good working relationship with the local NCDOT Representative - and think I could drastically improve how Indian Trail is viewed by Raleigh.

2) Town Budgets do not reflect the needs that have been expressed by the citizens of Indian Trail. We need to solicit and involve community participation to determine if they want less density - meaning less apartment complexes. The Indian Trail Master Plan is an example of how out of touch Town Council is with what people are wanting.

What should your city/town do to address climate change?

Encourage the use of Renewable Energy with citizens and businesses thru incentives that would reduce the carbon footprint.

What is your top priority if elected?

I want to hear from the citizens how they feel about how their tax dollars are allocated in Indian Trail. The current Town Council is approving the purchase of land - such as the 12 acres adjacent to Chestnut Park without even an adequate review of the parcel survey. Town Council and the Mayor have voiced in meetings how happy they were that the land was purchased below the assessed value - but failed to review that the land has a sewer line with easement that runs straight through the property. This will greatly impact the ability to build anything on this land purchase - which they had repeatedly had said could be the future location of a Community Center.

If elected I will make a promise to make "public" how the Town Finances are being "planned" to be spent - not after they have been spent.