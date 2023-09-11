Candidates for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board answered questions from WFAE about why they should be elected (or reelected).



Bill Fountain

electbillfountain.com / Campaign website Bill Fountain

Occupation:

Youth Violence Intervention and Community Advocate, Aeronautical Engineer

Involvement with the school district (employment, kids in the system, volunteer, appointed or elected roles):

Coach, parent, volunteer and advocate

Political experience:

Second time running for BOE.

Education and/or political advocacy groups you’re affiliated with:

Alternatives to Violence, Veterans for Educational Accountability, Mecklenburg County Democratic Party, Moms for Liberty

Other relevant experience:

Educational advocacy, direct intervention between students, schools and the legal system

Political affiliation:

Independent that is a registered Democrat

Do you support the $2.5 billion school bond on the ballot? Why or why not?

Anytime you raise taxes you must be good stewards of the people's money. There is no doubt that our schools need to be repaired and new schools built but I am concerned that a large amount of CMS buildings currently sit empty and even more money is wasted on locations that house departments that could be working remotely which would eliminate several administrative salaries freeing up additional funding.

What should the school board do to increase academic achievement for all students? Are there additional measures that should be taken for the groups and/or schools that are farthest behind?

I believe the only way we can increase academic achievement is by holding principals accountable for failure, allowing students that need to repeat a grade do so without embarrassment, we have to stop promoting kids that are not ready for the next grade. We need to increase our teacher pay without increasing the tax burden. In order to do this we need to eliminate high salary positions that are student facing. We need to move departments that were able to work remotely during the pandemic back to remote work and sell the buildings they are currently housed in. This would revenue to recruit and pay teachers more. We need to consolidate departments, eliminate high salary directors and executive directors if they are not directly interacting with students. We need to institute exit ramps, and encourage their use, for teachers who are retirement eligible so that our students have educators who are familiar with the latest advancements and techniques that are being taught to the most recent college graduates.

What should the school board do to ensure school safety?

By following my plan to eliminate redundant high salary director and executive director positions, generate revenue by selling unused buildings and allowing administrative departments to work remotely we can free up salaries that can go towards ensure we have more metal detectors, additional armed CMSPD officers on campus, provide incentive pay for educators that successfully complete violence intervention and interruption training. Provide multi-lingual advocates who are trained in violence prevention in each school.

What should the board do to recruit and retain teachers and support staff?

In addition to onboarding and retention bonuses as well as salary increases we need to GREATLY reduce the amount of annual training teachers are required to complete before the start of school. I believe we could save thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars in man hours as well as direct payments to content creators for automated courses that are on "MyTalent" that teachers complete each year. If the course is that important we need to have principals conduct the training in person so that they can be held responsible if a policy is violated. Our current technology budget could be reduced dramatically while at the same time freeing up our educators and eliminating, or greatly reducing, annual on-line training that is mostly ignored anyway.

What should the school board do to create effective, stable leadership in the district?

Find leaders from outside the educational world. We have clearly failed our students by only looking for leaders that have an educational background. Instead we need to look for leaders that have experience leading large groups of people the vast majority of whom they will never come in contact with. We also need to find leaders that dont have a political agenda and arent scared to make bold decisions. For far to long CMS BOE has hired leaders because of their race, their gender or their political aspirations. Until that stops we will continue to struggle with stability. We need to find leaders that arent afraid to cut positions that arent needed, to encourage retirement eligible educators to do so and make room for newer voices. We need to stop shuffling bad principals into director and executive director positions instead of firing them. We need leadership that is willing to change the way we department heads, directors, executive directors and principals are evaluated. Putting greater emphasis on how their subordinates view them than their superiors.

Why should voters choose you from a 14-person slate for an at-large board seat?

Because I will ALWAYS chose students of sides. I am not running to further my political goals, I am running to stand up for children who are being abused by those in power and those who have higher political goals in mind. I am the only candidate that has a proven background in working with people from all walks of life. I am the only candidate with a staff of volunteers that include members of both genders, white black and Latino races, people who identify as LGBTQ+, veterans, Democrats, Republicans and independents. The only one and that's why I am humbly seeking the votes of parents, tax payers and citizens that are served by CMS.

Clara Kennedy Witherspoon

Candidate's campaign website / https://cspoon22.org/

Occupation:

Retired School Counselor; Multi Tiered System of Support Specialist

Involvement with the school district (employment, kids in the system, volunteer, appointed or elected roles):

My husband and I grew up in Charlotte, NC, and graduated from Charlotte Mecklenburg School System. Both of our daughters attended Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools, and now our grandchildren. During our daughter's enrollment, I served on the PTA Board and as Vice President of the PTA at Garinger High School when Dr. Turner served as Principal. I retired from CMS in January 2022 from the position of a Multi-Tier System of Support Specialist. Also, I worked as a licensed School Counselor, Graduation Coach, Teacher Assistant, and Afterschool Site Coordinator with Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools.

Political experience:

I ran for School Board in 2022 -District 4

Education and/or political advocacy groups you’re affiliated with:

North Carolina Central University Charlotte Alumni Association

Other relevant experience:

I hold a Master’s degree in School Counseling, School Administration, and Christian Leadership. An NC education license in School Counseling and School Administration

Political affiliation:

Democrat

Do you support the $2.5 billion school bond on the ballot? Why or why not?

I agree there is a need to renovate older school buildings and add new schools, but the 2.5 billion dollar bond request is too much to pass onto our taxpayers. A recent Mecklenburg County property reevaluation has caused property taxes to increase, and asking taxpayers to share an additional 2.5 billion would be unfair.

What should the school board do to increase academic achievement for all students? Are there additional measures that should be taken for the groups and/or schools that are farthest behind?

Some schools administer the MAP assessment around third grade. The MAP assessment is a great tool, but the question is, is third grade too late to help students catch up? It is important to assess the whole student as early as kindergarten. Doing so could provide excellent data to measure where students are, both socially and academically. Also, when the MAP assessment is administered in early fall, the next concern is whether there is enough staff support to provide the needed academic interventions. The answer would be no, from my experience working inside a school and serving as the MTSS school-based coordinator. Having the needed staff to implement the intervention with fidelity is essential. Our low-performing schools need additional revenues and resources to support intervention blocks.

What should the school board do to ensure school safety?

Safety levels need to be implemented in every school: Securing points of entry to the campus Interior security cameras surveillance Exterior security camera surveillance Metal Detectors Hall Monitors ( teachers) Advocate for a better screening system before secretaries buzz persons into the school building. Resource officers in all schools PBIS behavior management system established in all schools SEL Lessons are delivered to students in all schools Implement the Caring Schools curriculum in all schools Educator Handbook to track minor and major classroom incidents in all schools Training for all students and staff on safety protocols and expectations District-wide Restorative practice implementation

What should the school board do to create effective, stable leadership in the district?

A successful company begins with a successful leader. This quote applies to successful schools as well. Effective leadership is creating a clear and compelling vision and communicating it to obtain staff and community buy-in. When the leader puts in place a clear vision and then develops a plan of accountability that hold each person accountable to do what they hopefully love, educating children, people will follow.

Why should voters choose you from a 14-person slate for an at-large board seat?

Elizabeth Monterrey

https://www.monterrey4cms.com/ / Campaign website Elizabeth Monterrey

Occupation:

Growth Marketing

Involvement with the school district (employment, kids in the system, volunteer, appointed or elected roles):

Future CMS Parent c/o 2037

Political experience:

No political experience outside of community based advocacy. This is my first time running for elected office.

Education and/or political advocacy groups you’re affiliated with:

Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance from Florida International University. Bachelor's Degree: Finance with a Minor in Political Philosophy from Florida State University.

Other relevant experience:

I believe that my background will contribute a diverse skill set to the board. With an MBA and over 10 years of experience in business and marketing, I bring a comprehensive skill set. Being bilingual and bicultural enhances my ability to connect with various communities across the county. Additionally, I have held leadership roles and possess expertise in successful cross-functional collaboration to achieve results. I am comfortable creating and managing substantial budgets, akin to the $2.1 billion budget of CMS.

In my spare time, I engage in neighborhood advocacy and volunteer work. Recently, I advocated for speed controls on Shamrock Drive after multiple accidents occurred. A few years ago, I initiated a petition to establish a dog park in my neighborhood, which was subsequently approved.

Political affiliation:

Democrat

Do you support the $2.5 billion school bond on the ballot? Why or why not?

Yes, I do support the $2.5 billion school bond. We need facilities that are conducive to learning, and currently, some classrooms don't even have windows. In order for us to achieve true equity in education, our facilities need to be up to par. Additionally, we have an issue with overcrowding. This bond will enable CMS to construct additional schools and make repairs where they are desperately needed.

What should the school board do to increase academic achievement for all students? Are there additional measures that should be taken for the groups and/or schools that are farthest behind?

The school board has embarked on commendable initiatives with their Student Outcomes Focused Governance “SOFG” Model. Currently, the SOFG focuses on enhancing student achievement among segments below college and career readiness benchmarks, with a specific emphasis on Black and Latino students. Despite some progress, a significant achievement gap remains, exacerbated by Covid-19. The challenge lies in maintaining the model's continuity and ensuring adequate resources, sometimes redistributed, reach the schools in greatest need. If elected, I will collaborate with fellow board members to ensure the work's continuation. Improving student outcomes is a gradual process, necessitating consistent, strategic efforts over time, and a resolute board willing to make tough decisions for sustainable change.

What should the school board do to ensure school safety?

I have participated in several CMS School Board listening sessions in recent weeks. A prominent recurring concern is school safety. An effective way to gauge priorities is by examining a governing body's budget. Collaborating with fellow board members, I will ensure strategic decisions are made to ensure the safety of students and teachers. I'm pleased to note that security features will be incorporated into new school constructions. Moreover, CMS should prioritize fostering a positive school culture. Students should have trustworthy adults in the building to confide in, whether regarding violence rumors, personal struggles, or bullying. The pandemic has strained community relationships, underscoring the need for a welcoming and accountable school culture. This environment should help students address issues constructively and utilize restorative practices, ultimately refocusing on their primary goal: learning.

What should the board do to recruit and retain teachers and support staff?

Numerous educators and staff in Mecklenburg County grapple with housing and living expenses. I'm pleased to learn about CMS's teacher-focused workforce housing initiative.

Low wages and salaries pose recruitment and retention hurdles for CMS in securing skilled individuals. We must persist in advocating to the North Carolina General Assembly for higher educator pay, aligning with other similarly educated fields. Continual advocacy for county funds supplementing CMS employee salaries remains imperative.

Creating conducive learning environments for all teachers is essential. CMS faces high demands for new schools and significant upkeep on older ones. I endorse the 2023 bond proposal to address forthcoming needs for new schools and replacements, fostering pride among educators.

As a Board member, I'll encourage the Superintendent to devise innovative ways to attract fresh talent. We should recruit from diverse universities, offering incentives for varied educational professions. Streamlining HR processes is vital; my business background will be a valuable asset in this aspect, supporting both the Board and the Superintendent.

What should the school board do to create effective, stable leadership in the district?

The school board should establish a stable and effective leadership structure that nurtures collaboration and a shared dedication to the district's success. The Board should work closely with the Superintendent to make sure we are reflecting the vision and values of the community.

This can be accomplished through clear expectations and goals, policy stability, community engagement, conflict resolution procedures, and the cultivation of resilience and adaptability.

Why should voters choose you from a 14-person slate for an at-large board seat?

Public education served as my pathway, as it has for many others, from poverty to success. Now, it's my turn to contribute, ensuring doors of opportunity remain open for those who follow. As a working parent, I'm driven by the desire for the best education for my children. Having experienced the transformative power of education firsthand, I'm passionate about securing that for all. Charlotte is my chosen home, and I'm determined to help shape its promising future, starting within our schools. My vision is for CMS to be where Mecklenburg's future leaders are nurtured.

My extensive education and business background equip me to bring value to the Board. Being the first Hispanic-American member offers a unique perspective, informed by a deep understanding of the immigrant experience as a first-generation individual myself.

My commitment lies in prioritizing student outcomes, building community, and advocating for educators. My goal is to ensure every CMS child accesses the best education possible. I've demonstrated my dedication to representing the entire community, from Davidson to Steele Creek, and from Matthews to Mountain Island Lake. It will be an honor to serve at-large on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education.

Shamaiye Haynes

https://www.shamaiye.com/ / Candidate website Shamaiye Haynes

Occupation:

Non-Profit Leadership

Involvement with the school district (employment, kids in the system, volunteer, appointed or elected roles):

I have been active with the school district since 2016 serving in a number of capacities. 2016/17 - Project Lift Parent Advisory Committee

*2017/18 - Founded the Charlotte Community Think Tank (formerly the Westside Education Think Tank, West Charlotte High School Parent Teacher Student Association *2018/19 - Joined North Carolina Association of Educators (affiliate/non-voting member), appointed to CMS Bond Oversight Committee

2019 - 2021 West Charlotte High School Parent Teacher Student Association Vice President, West Charlotte High School Parent Excellence Team

2019-2023 CMS Title 1 Parent Advisory Council Member

*2022 Founded West Charlotte High School Foundation (still organizing), guest lecturer/co-teach at UNC-Charlotte Cato College of Education

*Means still active

Political experience:

Black Political Caucus Education Committee, campaign volunteer for numerous local campaigns including school board

Education and/or political advocacy groups you’re affiliated with:

Black Political Caucus Education Committee

Indivisible Charlotte

Poor People's Campaign North Carolina Association of Educators (Affiliate Member) Charlotte Community Think Tank

Other relevant experience:

I have over 30 years of private sector and Non-Profit Leadership experience. I have been engaged in education advocacy and organizing since 2016 in Charlotte and my learnings and experience has influenced my platform and understanding of what we need to make CMS the best it can be.

Political affiliation:

Democrat

Do you support the $2.5 billion school bond on the ballot? Why or why not?

Yes, our schools need funding to replace old buildings and to make necessary capital improvements. Many of our buildings are very old and need to be replaced or improved. It is important to support resources for our schools and especially for needed capital asset needs.

What should the school board do to increase academic achievement for all students? Are there additional measures that should be taken for the groups and/or schools that are farthest behind?

1. Pass policies to support an evidence based framework that supports equity and has proven success in transforming schools and communities to close the achievement gap and lift academic achievement. Make this model available to all communities without a forced mandate. Communities can opt-in (Community Schools Model) https://www.communityschoolsrevolution.org/

2. Adopt behavior interventions to support positive behavior and decrease suspensions and prevent incidents of violence (such as restorative justice practices) https://www.weareteachers.com/restorative-justice/#:~:text=In%20traditional%20justice%2C%20this%20is,a%20mediator%2C%20usually%20a%20teacher.

3. Work with the philanthropic community to develop a sustainable infrastructure for arts and enrichment to support music, arts, theater, and career exploration including entrepreneurship.

4. Strengthen the Learning Community: Give the LC Superintendent full autonomy to oversee his/her learning community. This person would be accountable for selecting a curriculum to meet the needs of students in their LC, learning community culture, equity, community engagement, and academic achievement.

What should the school board do to ensure school safety?

CMS made significant investments in new technology.

We have to be more informed about community related issues that often spill in to the school community. We can accomplish this by working with the city and county grassroots organizations that are focused on violence interruption and intervention.

Give middle school students more healthy outlets such as clubs, sports, and tons of enrichment to keep them busy and out of trouble.

Expand training to the entire school to be violence interrupters and interventionist.

What should the board do to recruit and retain teachers and support staff?

Teacher pay is extremely important and we must continue to advocate for better pay. We can also improve working conditions and school culture by allowing teachers more flexibility to teach vs. teaching to a test, improve behavior by implementing evidence based behavior and learning interventions for struggling students, create on-site amenities such as car washes, dry cleaning services, mobile massages and more. Allow teachers adequate breaks and time to plan their lessons. Bring community assets in to the school to support wrap around services and support for teachers. Make the school a place for learning and also a place of positivity for all who are learning and working.

What should the school board do to create effective, stable leadership in the

district?

Our new superintendent is setting standards for leadership that are focused on student outcomes. As a board we have to hold the superintendent accountable for ensuring that those in leadership are equipped and able to lead effectively.

Why should voters choose you from a 14-person slate for an at-large board seat?

We need to have a school board that understands how education uniquely ties in to community and workforce development and community building.

I am one of the most knowledgeable community members who has not worked or currently working for CMS. My experience has allowed me to establish a platform that is informed by that experience and how we need solutions as opposed to pointing out what is wrong with our school system. I am a proven leader in education and bridge builder.

I am solutions oriented and believe working with parents, teachers, school leadership and staff, along side the community, then we can do better for children, their families, and our community-one evidence based solution at a time.

Dr. Monty Witherspoon

facebook.com / 4StudentsCLT Monty Witherspoon

Occupation:

Minister

Involvement with the school district (employment, kids in the system, volunteer, appointed or elected roles):

I am the parent of a kindergarten student in CMS. I also provide a variety support for students and families in need.

Political experience:

School board at-large candidate

Education and/or political advocacy groups you’re affiliated with:

I am a member of the BPC and African American Caucus of The Mecklenburg County Democratic Party.

Other relevant experience:

I support two schools with supplies, hygiene products, and other relevant resources on a continual basis

Political affiliation:

Democrat

Do you support the $2.5 billion school bond on the ballot? Why or why not?

Yes. The bond will provide new buildings for outdated schools and improve safety of learning environments.

What should the school board do to increase academic achievement for all students? Are there additional measures that should be taken for the groups and/or schools that are farthest behind?

The school board should be laser focused on student outcomes. The board should use every resource available to attract, retain, and support teachers.

What should the school board do to ensure school safety?

The board must continually develop strategies that ensure safe learning environments that go beyond visual representations of safety.

What should the board do to recruit and retain teachers and support staff?

The board should continue to improve incentives for teachers and support staff. Additionally, the board should educate and encourage the community to put pressure on the North Carolina legislature to appropriately fund public education.

What should the school board do to create effective, stable leadership in the district?

The superintendent should have every available resource to leverage.

Why should voters choose you from a 14-person slate for an at-large board seat?

I have proven leadership abilities and and a history of community involvement. Furthermore, I will focus on student outcomes.