High Point University is set to open a free legal clinic for military veterans

WUNC | By Sharryse Piggott
Published November 16, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST
High Point University President Nido Qubein announcing the pro bono law clinic at High Point University 13th Annual Veterans Day Celebration on Nov. 10.
High Point University
High Point University has a new law clinic opening aimed at assisting military veterans with benefit issues. The free clinic will be part of the university’s new Kenneth F. Kahn School of Law.

“The veterans law clinic will focus more on helping veterans navigate in the administrative appeals process, the denial of different benefits they might otherwise be entitled to,” said L.O. Natt Gantt II, the Associate Dean for Academic Affairs at the university’s law school.

High Point University announced the clinic during a Veterans Day celebration last week. Gantt said the goal of the free clinic is to teach students practical skills necessary to become a lawyer as well as teach students to be of service to their community.

“I see it as a win-win, an opportunity to serve the people who serve us (and) give back to them as they’ve given to us,” Gantt said.

High Point University will also open a second clinic to assist people with civil matters. The new law school and clinics are expected to open next year in August.
Sharryse Piggott
Sharryse Piggott is WUNC’s PM Reporter.
See stories by Sharryse Piggott