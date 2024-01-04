Snow expected in Buncombe County Friday night; little accumulation expected

Snow flurries will likely dust Asheville and Buncombe County tomorrow, but the area is expected to avoid the brunt of the winter storm that is heading toward the East Coast this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, snow and freezing rain in Buncombe County will likely begin late Friday, with lows in the upper 20s. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Some parts of Western North Carolina have already received snow, and more is on the way in those areas. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for late Friday through Saturday afternoon for parts of Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, McDowell, Henderson, Polk, Rutherford and Transylvania Counties.

National Weather Service A map of the regions affected by this week's winter weather. Sections in blue were subject to a Winter Storm Watch as of Thursday afternoon.

The snowfall comes as a major winter storm – and potential nor’easter – hits the East Coast this weekend.

It also comes as much of Western North Carolina continues to experience drought conditions, with the westernmost part of the state in severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. In recent months, the drought conditions have contributed to the spread of wildfires throughout the region.