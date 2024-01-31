Eastern Band of Cherokee and Caesars to open online sports betting platform

Online sports betting will become legal in North Carolina just in time for March Madness. And the Eastern Band of Cherokee is getting on the action. On Tuesday, Caesars announced a partnership with the Eastern Band of Cherokee on an online sports betting platform.

“We are excited for this new venture with Caesars Entertainment and the enhancements it provides to our Tribal enterprise,” Michell Hicks, principal chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee said in a press release. “We look forward to the continued opportunities that will benefit the future of our membership.”

Organizations must apply through the NC Lottery Commission to facilitate sports wagering in the state. Despite the announcement, the commission confirmed to BPR that no licenses have been issued at this time.

The Eastern Band of Cherokee was able to set up sports betting at the tribe’s two casinos in 2019.

“The Book,” a sports betting lounge at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort on the Qualla Boundary opened in 2021. A sports betting lounge of the same name opened at Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel in Murphy at the same time.

As of January 10, the commission had received nine applications submitted by interactive sports wagering operators, five applications submitted by service providers and 20 applications submitted by suppliers.

According to the sports wagering law, the interactive sports wagering operator is the holder of the commission’s license, while the supplier is “a business entity that provides services” to the operator while the supplier is “a person that provides services, goods, software, or other components necessary for the creation of sports wagering markets and determination of sports wager outcomes.” All three must have licenses.

Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise Cherokee is one of the operators applying for a license alongside Underdog Sports Wagering, Betfair Interactive US, BETMGM, Catawba Two Kings Casino, Crown NC Gaming, FBG Enterprises North Carolina, Penn Sporters Interactive and Hillside North Carolina.

Caesars Sportsbook said in a press release that it intends to go live with mobile sports wagering when North Carolina launches online sports betting on March 11, 2024.

“Our relationship with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has spanned more than two decades,” Eric Hession, president of Caesars Digital said in a press release. “Expanding this longstanding partnership allows us to build on the premier sports wagering experience enjoyed at our in-person sportsbooks by bringing a responsible way to enjoy sports at a deeper level to the hands of North Carolinians 21 and older across the state.

Ahead of the official launch, the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app will begin accepting sign-ups and deposits on March 1. This option is available for all online customers, according to the Associated Press.

The next North Carolina State Lottery Commission is scheduled for February 7.