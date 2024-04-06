Fresh Air Weekend: WNBA star Sue Bird; Sleater-Kinney

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Why haven't NCAA fans always followed the WNBA? Sue Bird has her theories: Bird notes that WNBA players represent society's most marginalized groups. "We're Black, we're women, we're gay," she says. "And those are the groups that are held back in our society."

Beyoncé bucks the country industry establishment with sprawling 'Cowboy Carter': The pop star's latest release extols the potency of black womanhood in the roles of mother, wife, lover and artist. Rock critic Ken Tucker calls Lemonade a feat of "invention and imagination."

Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker talk Sleater-Kinney, and 30 years of making music: Brownstein and Tucker co-founded Sleater-Kinney in Olympia, Wash., during the 1990s feminist punk scene. While they were working on their new record, Little Rope, Brownstein's mother died suddenly.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

