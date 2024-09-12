Securing the 2024 election

There’s not much time left in this election. Early in person voting will be underway in Pennsylvania next week.

A lot’s at stake, especially if you are an election official.The Justice Department is taking action. It’s already prosecuting cases against people who threaten election workers.

They’re also investigating dozens more.

But what’s the nature of these threats? And since elections are administered by states, what role does the federal government have?

