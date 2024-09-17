TV ads begin in race for N.C. Attorney General

The race for North Carolina Attorney General between Democratic Congressman Jeff Jackson and Republican Congressman Dan Bishop has begun in earnest, at least on TV.

In his debut commercial released Tuesday, Jackson, who is from Charlotte, speaks to the camera in a courtroom.

He pledges to defend your family as strongly as he would defend his, and the ad highlights his service in Afghanistan.

The commercial is running in Charlotte, Greensboro and Raleigh.

Jackson had planned to start running the biography ads next week, but his campaign moved them up in response to a negative commercial launched Tuesday by the Republican Attorneys General Association.

It highlights an increase in homicides in Charlotte, and says Jackson won’t keep us safe. It’s referencing Jackson’s vote in Congress in 2023 against overturning sweeping new criminal justice reforms made by the Washington D.C. City Council. Many Democrats in the House and Senate voted with Republicans in overturning the council’s actions.

The Republican Attorneys General Association had spent roughly $1 million in the Democratic primary to elevate Jackson’s more progressive opponent, Durham District Attorney Satana DeBerry. She lost the race.

The candidates have millions more to spend on ads, but Jackson has raised more than Bishop. He had $5.7 million left to spend at the end of June, compared with $2.6 million for Bishop, who lives in Waxhaw.