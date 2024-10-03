Samaritan's Purse mobilizes in western NC, as it deals with its own Helene needs

Here are some ways you can help those impacted by Helene

Boone-based Samaritan's Purse is responding to storm damage in its own backyard. The organization sent disaster relief units to five southeastern areas of the U.S. affected by Helene, including western North Carolina.

Jason Kimak, senior director of North American Ministries at Samaritan's Purse, said the Christian relief organization and its staff had to dig through some storm damage themselves.

"Between our staff and just even the infrastructure around our headquarters, we had power out," he said. "We had internet out. You know, a lot of people have trees that have fallen around their home. Many have had even some washout from the rivers. So, for a lot of people here that work at Samaritan's Purse, we were affected."

The headquarters itself remained intact, allowing Samaritan's Purse to jump into recovery efforts. However, Kimak said employees and volunteers continue to face obstacles on the ground.

"The power has been bad," he said. "I mean, the power is out in multiple locations across the counties. The roads have been washed away from all the rivers that overflowed. So, logistics have been tough and communications have been tough."

Still, Samaritan's Purse employees and volunteers are showing up for western N.C. Kimak saw about 800 volunteers on Monday and 700 Tuesday showing up for their neighbors. Samaritan's Purse is now ramping up operations in western N.C. through medical, emergency airlift, and search and rescue efforts throughout the area.