Gaston County: Board of Commissioners Gastonia

According to the Gaston County website, “Gaston County is governed by a seven-member Board of Commissioners (BOC) representing six townships. Commissioners are elected on a countywide or "at-large" partisan basis to four-year staggered terms but must reside in their respective Township.”

As for duties and responsibilities, “The Board has established its Priorities as job creation and economic development, education, healthy communities, public safety, and quality of life, and strives to incorporate these priorities as guidelines for future policy decisions. The major duties of the Board of Commissioners include assessing and assigning priorities to the needs of the County, adopting an annual balanced budget, establishing the annual property tax rate, maintaining a responsible fiscal policy, and enacting local ordinances. Commissioners are also responsible for appointing volunteers to serve on various advisory boards and commissions.”

Republican Scott Shehan

Shehan appears to be the owner of a lawn care and landscaping business. He says on his website that he will bring the following to voters if he is elected: political outsider perspective, business development and job creation, alleviating tax burdens, public safety, increased education investment, infrastructure and smart growth, fiscal responsibility, support for agriculture, defending 2nd Amendment. He is married and lives in Gastonia. (Age 44)

Democrat Sharlene Mullings

Mullings says that she started a non-profit and works in prison ministry, but her LinkedIn page also has her as a dental insurance coordinator. The top issues that she lists on her website are “community driven taxation,” affordable housing, infrastructure growth initiatives, education enhancement programs, and crime rehabilitation. She is the author of a self-published ebook called “ Rebirth: Ripped, Torn, But Now I Am Healed .” (Age 58)

