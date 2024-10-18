Gaston County: Board of Commissioners South Point TWP

According to the Gaston County website, “Gaston County is governed by a seven-member Board of Commissioners (BOC) representing six townships. Commissioners are elected on a countywide or "at-large" partisan basis to four-year staggered terms but must reside in their respective Township.”

As for duties and responsibilities, “The Board has established its Priorities as job creation and economic development, education, healthy communities, public safety, and quality of life, and strives to incorporate these priorities as guidelines for future policy decisions. The major duties of the Board of Commissioners include assessing and assigning priorities to the needs of the County, adopting an annual balanced budget, establishing the annual property tax rate, maintaining a responsible fiscal policy, and enacting local ordinances. Commissioners are also responsible for appointing volunteers to serve on various advisory boards and commissions.”

Republican Jim Bailey

Bailey was a 30-year employee of the Gaston County Sheriff’s office and is currently the training coordinator in the executive security division at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. On his website, he says he is running because "We all need a guiding light in our lives and between my church, family, and friends, I have learned my direction in life. I have never been a perfect person and have never claimed to be, but I try to be the best person that I can be. I think helping the people of Gaston County is my next task in life. I will ask assistance from the people that have gotten me this far in life, as well as listen to the people of Gaston County." He won a close race in the primary against incumbent Ronnie Worley. He told the Gaston Gazette during his primary run that he wants “to bring Christian Conservative values back to the board.” He also said, “My main priorities will be to lower the tax rate by cutting every budget in the county except for the schools and public safety.” (Age 57)

This candidate information was produced by the Charlotte Ledger and is reprinted here with permission.