Gaston County: Board of Education At-Large

According to its website, “the Gaston County public school system is governed by a nine-member Board of Education that sets policy and establishes guidelines for school operations. Board members are elected on a non-partisan, county-wide basis with seven representatives chosen from the six townships and two members selected at-large.” Four of those nine positions are up for election this year.

Brenda Eskridge

Eskridge has a background in healthcare and works at CaroMont as a risk and compliance specialist. The issues she lists first on her website are quality education, career and technical expertise and community and parent engagement. She also mentions navigating social media and preparing children for a future with artificial intelligence. She is the mother of three and has a master’s from Drexel University and says she is a PhD candidate. She lives in Mount Holly and is a registered Democrat. (Age ~63)

Tommy Johnson

We were able to find little information online about Johnson. He appears to live in Mount Holly and is a registered Republican. (Age ~68)

Jeff K. Ramsey

Ramsey is an incumbent and is currently the board chairman. He lives in Cramerton and is a registered Republican. (Age ~61)

This candidate information was produced by the Charlotte Ledger and is reprinted here with permission.