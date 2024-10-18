Gaston County: Board of Education Gastonia

Cheryl Littlejohn

Littlejohn appears to be a former basketball player for the University of Tennessee and a restaurant owner. She lives in Gastonia and is a registered Republican though voted in Democratic primaries from 2008-22. (Age ~61)

Janna Smith

Smith is a mother of twins who attend schools in Gaston County. She said she changed her children’s school when it did not “align with her beliefs.” She lives in Gastonia and is a registered Republican. (Age ~40)

Tim Taylor

We were unable to find information about Taylor. He appears to live in Gastonia. He is a registered Republican. The contact email he provided to the Board of Elections bounced back. (Age ~49)

Che'z (Shea) Adams

Adams is a substitute teacher in Gaston County and a Qualified Mental Health Professional specializing in children’s mental health. She is a mother and previously ran for the board during the pandemic. The issues she lists on her website are saving the arts, saving sports facilities, providing mental health services and encouraging parent involvement. She has a bachelor’s from Florida A&M. She lives in Gastonia and is a registered Democrat. (Age ~48)

Teresa A. Connor

We were able to find little information online about Connor. She appears to be a registered Republican. The contact email she provided to the Board of Elections bounced back. (Age ~60)

This candidate information was produced by the Charlotte Ledger and is reprinted here with permission.