Gaston County: N.C. District Court Judge District 38 Seat 3

District 38 of the N.C. Superior and District Courts covers Gaston County cases. All of the judicial candidates on the Gaston County ballot are uncontested.

Republican Donald Rice

Rice has been district court judge for Gaston County since 2020. He is a former assistant district attorney in Gaston County. He says, "'My goal as a prosecutor [was] to serve this community and keep people safe. I have spent the past fourteen years prosecuting criminal cases in Gaston County district and superior courts. Continuing to keep our community secure and our citizens safe was my first concern when making the decision to run for district court judge.'" He holds a bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and a JD from Baltimore School of Law. He is the father of two and a resident of Cramerton, where he was a town commissioner and volunteer fireman. (Age 44)

This candidate information was produced by the Charlotte Ledger and is reprinted here with permission.