Gaston County: N.C. District Court Judge District 38 Seat 4

WFAE | By Charlotte Ledger
Published October 18, 2024 at 11:24 AM EDT

District 38 of the N.C. Superior and District Courts covers Gaston County cases. All of the judicial candidates on the Gaston County ballot are uncontested.

Republican Holden B. Clark

Clark was recently appointed to the district court position by Gov. Roy Cooper. He was previously in private practice. He says "'Justice isn't just about the courtroom; it's about building safe and thriving communities for our families. It's about upholding the law with steadfast resolve, maintaining order, and fostering an environment of accountability and fairness.'" He has a bachelor’s degree from Appalachian State and a JD from Charlotte School of Law. (Age 35)

This candidate information was produced by the Charlotte Ledger and is reprinted here with permission.
Gaston County 2024 Judicial Races
Charlotte Ledger
