Gaston County: N.C. District Court Judge District 38 Seat 6

District 38 of the N.C. superior and district courts covers Gaston County cases. All of the judicial candidates on the Gaston County ballot are uncontested.



Republican Ed Bogle

Bogle has been a district court judge since May 2023, when he was appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper following an application process (due to the previous judge’s retirement). He was in private practice prior. He has a bachelor’s from UNC Chapel Hill and a JD from Wake Forest. (Age 55)

