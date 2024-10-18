Gaston County: N.C. District Court Judge District 38 Seat 7

District 38 of the N.C. Superior and District Courts covers Gaston County cases. All of the judicial candidates on the Gaston County ballot are uncontested.

Republican Megan Shepard

Shepard currently works in the Gaston County public defender’s office. She lists these issues on her website: upholding the Constitution; pro-2nd Amendment, pro-life; family values; tough on crime. She says she will be “tough on crime and ensure that violent offenders are held accountable for their actions.” She received her bachelor’s from Western Carolina University and a JD from Charlotte School of Law. She is the mother of three. (Age 38)

This candidate information was produced by the Charlotte Ledger and is reprinted here with permission.