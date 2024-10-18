© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gaston County: N.C. District Court Judge District 38 Seat 7

WFAE | By Charlotte Ledger
Published October 18, 2024 at 11:20 AM EDT

District 38 of the N.C. Superior and District Courts covers Gaston County cases. All of the judicial candidates on the Gaston County ballot are uncontested. 

Republican Megan Shepard

Shepard currently works in the Gaston County public defender’s office. She lists these issues on her website: upholding the Constitution; pro-2nd Amendment, pro-life; family values; tough on crime. She says she will be “tough on crime and ensure that violent offenders are held accountable for their actions.” She received her bachelor’s from Western Carolina University and a JD from Charlotte School of Law. She is the mother of three. (Age 38)

This candidate information was produced by the Charlotte Ledger and is reprinted here with permission.
Tags
Gaston County 2024 Judicial Races
Charlotte Ledger
See stories by Charlotte Ledger