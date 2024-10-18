Gaston County: N.C. Superior Court Judge District 38 Seat 3

District 38 of the N.C. Superior and District Courts covers Gaston County cases. All of the judicial candidates on the Gaston County ballot are uncontested.

Republican Craig Collins

Collins has been a district judge since 2016. He is a former assistant district attorney in Gaston County. He says, "It's important that we elect constitutional conservatives who understand that the constitution is written with words, those words have meaning, those meanings don't change.'" He calls himself a Christian and has been involved in local GOP politics as the chairman of the 10th district. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh and a JD from Villanova. (Age 52)

This candidate information was produced by the Charlotte Ledger and is reprinted here with permission.