Iredell County: N.C. House of Representatives District 84
N.C. House District 84 is north and central Iredell County. It is 24% Democrat, 41% Republican and 34% unaffiliated. Incumbent Republican Jeffrey McNeely is running to be elected for the third time. His opponent on the ballot is a progressive military veteran and newcomer to politics.
McNeely has been the incumbent since 2019. He says his family has had property in Iredell County since 1670 and that he negotiated $143 million for the county to support much needed infrastructure improvements and non-profit initiatives. During his time as a representative, he has voted to uphold the 2nd amendment, ban school indoctrination and cut personal income taxes. He was a former Iredell County commissioner and hosts a radio show on WSIC. On his website, he says he “negotiated $143 million for Iredell County for much needed infrastructure improvements and support of non-profit initiatives.” His family owns a milling company and says he “has been saved by the blood of Jesus.” (Age ~60)
Gilbert is a behavioral health nurse and the "first openly gay man to run for the North Carolina House of Representatives 84th district.” His website states his support of the following issues: LGBTQAI+ rights; public education, especially strong schools, universal pre-K, higher teacher salaries; reproductive freedom; common sense gun legislation; marijuana legalization; Statesville's Historic Black District project. He is strongly against N.C. House Bill 673, which criminalizes drag shows. He’s a native of Rowan and Iredell County and served in the U.S. Air Force. (Age ~39)