Iredell County: N.C. House of Representatives District 84

WFAE | By Charlotte Ledger
Published October 24, 2024 at 6:51 PM EDT

N.C. House District 84 is north and central Iredell County. It is 24% Democrat, 41% Republican and 34% unaffiliated. Incumbent Republican Jeffrey McNeely is running to be elected for the third time. His opponent on the ballot is a progressive military veteran and newcomer to politics. 

Republican Jeffrey C. McNeely 

McNeely has been the incumbent since 2019. He says his family has had property in Iredell County since 1670 and that he negotiated $143 million for the county to support much needed infrastructure improvements and non-profit initiatives. During his time as a representative, he has voted to uphold the 2nd amendment, ban school indoctrination and cut personal income taxes. He was a former Iredell County commissioner and hosts a radio show on WSIC. On his website, he says he “negotiated $143 million for Iredell County for much needed infrastructure improvements and support of non-profit initiatives.” His family owns a milling company and says he “has been saved by the blood of Jesus.” (Age ~60)

Democrat Chris E. Gilbert

Gilbert is a behavioral health nurse and the "first openly gay man to run for the North Carolina House of Representatives 84th district.” His website states his support of the following issues: LGBTQAI+ rights; public education, especially strong schools, universal pre-K, higher teacher salaries; reproductive freedom; common sense gun legislation; marijuana legalization; Statesville's Historic Black District project. He is strongly against N.C. House Bill 673, which criminalizes drag shows. He’s a native of Rowan and Iredell County and served in the U.S. Air Force. (Age ~39)
Charlotte Ledger
