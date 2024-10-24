Iredell County: N.C. House of Representatives District 84

N.C. House District 84 is north and central Iredell County. It is 24% Democrat, 41% Republican and 34% unaffiliated. Incumbent Republican Jeffrey McNeely is running to be elected for the third time. His opponent on the ballot is a progressive military veteran and newcomer to politics.

Republican Jeffrey C. McNeely

McNeely has been the incumbent since 2019. He says his family has had property in Iredell County since 1670 and that he negotiated $143 million for the county to support much needed infrastructure improvements and non-profit initiatives. During his time as a representative, he has voted to uphold the 2nd amendment, ban school indoctrination and cut personal income taxes. He was a former Iredell County commissioner and hosts a radio show on WSIC. On his website , he says he “negotiated $143 million for Iredell County for much needed infrastructure improvements and support of non-profit initiatives.” His family owns a milling company and says he “has been saved by the blood of Jesus.” (Age ~60)

Democrat Chris E. Gilbert