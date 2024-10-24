Iredell County: N.C. House of Representatives District 95

District 95 is currently served by Grey Mills, who ran for U.S. Congress District 10 but lost in the primary to fellow Republican Pat Harrigan, so there is no incumbent in this race. It is the southern part of Iredell County. The district is 18% Democrat, 40% Republican and 41% unaffiliated.

Democrat Mike Robinson

Robinson is a self-identified “common-sense retired business leader.” Robinson is running because he strongly believes that “the political games in Raleigh must end.” He hopes to stop wasteful spending, leave personal health care decisions up to the people, support public schools, manage over-development and fix the roads, all represented through his slogan: “ Mike Robinson - A Better Way for North Carolina .” Robinson has lived in North Carolina for 45 years and Iredell County for 25 years. An active member of several United Methodist churches, Robinson is also a retired Coast Guard Auxiliary, former Scout Leader, and School Volunteer of the Year. He was also awarded the “Order of the Long Leaf Pine” by former Gov. Jim Hunt for his community service to the state. He was born in Wilmington, Del., and received his B.A. from Elon University and a master’s degree in leadership from Charter Oak State College. (Age ~66)

Republican Richard (Todd) Carver

A lifelong resident of Iredell County, Carver has over 30 years of experience in law enforcement with the Mooresville Police Department and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. In his official campaign announcement, Carver says that he is entering the race “because I have lived my life in a career of service to my community.” He hopes to tackle issues such as supporting public education, law enforcement and veterans. He previously served on the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board for Education for District 7 and ran unsuccessfully for Iredell County’s Board of Commissioners in 2022. He retired in 2020 and works as the Basic Law Enforcement Training Director at Mitchell Community College. Carver is a U.S. Air Force veteran, and he lives in Mooresville with his wife and two grown children, both of whom went through the public school system. He has no campaign website and didn’t respond to multiple emails from The Charlotte Ledger. (Age ~52)