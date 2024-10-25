Union County: U.S. House of Representatives District 8

House District 8 includes the area along southeastern Mecklenburg County. It also has all or part of eight other counties in south-central N.C. including all of Union County and most of Cabarrus County. This seat has been held by Republican Dan Bishop, who is now running for N.C. attorney general. Bishop won by a margin of 39 percentage points in the 2022 election. The 2024 race features Republican pastor and previous Congressional candidate Mark Harris versus a Democratic newcomer, Justin Dues, a businessman and former Marine.

It leans Republican by 17 points according to Common Cause NC. According to the N.C. Legislature website, voter registrations in the district split as follows: 30% Democrat, 34% Republican, 35% unaffiliated.

Democrat Justin E. Dues

Dues is a former Marine and the founder of a medical device startup. In another online interview, he said the key messages of his campaign are that he is anti-gerrymandering, pro-term limits and pro-climate management. He said specifically, "We are 1 human race, sharing 1 planet and 1 set of non-renewable resources - we need to evolve past the tribal us vs. them thinking and work together." He also wants to revamp “a broken public education system that is not teaching enough life skills to our youth, incorporating an optional two-year public service option that unlocks secondary education benefits (akin to the GI Bill).” He has a bachelor’s from the University of Maryland and an MBA from UNC Charlotte’s business school. (Age 39)

Republican Mark Harris