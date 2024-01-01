2024 NPR Tiny Desk Contest

The NPR Tiny Desk Contest is coming back for its tenth year! NPR announced the soft launch of the 2024 Tiny Desk Contest. This early announcement ahead of the contest open date is intended to give entrants more time to prepare their submissions.

The Contest will be open for entries from Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET through Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Until then, feel free to spread the word with your friends, family, colleagues, and community members that the Tiny Desk Contest is opening Jan. 23rd.

https://tinydeskcontest.npr.org/2024/announcement/



About The NPR Tiny Desk Contest:

The Tiny Desk Contest is NPR's annual search to find the next great undiscovered artist for the Tiny Desk concert. Since its inception in 2014, the Contest has brought together thousands of artists and groups across music genres and hometowns. The concept is simple: unsigned bands and musicians are invited to film themselves performing an original song at a desk of their choice. We assemble a panel of judges made up of NPR Music staff, music journalists, industry leaders, and Tiny Desk alums to choose one grand prize winner. In addition to playing an NPR Tiny Desk concert, the winner headlines a U.S. tour featuring other standout musicians from the Contest community.

Contest winners have gone on to sign with major labels, open for legendary performers, and even receive Grammy awards. To support artists navigating their newfound fame, and in conjunction with the Contest's 10th anniversary, NPR will pair the winner with an industry mentor who will offer guidance on creating a sustainable musical career.