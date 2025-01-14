Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson's chief of staff injured in New Year's shooting

A top aide to former Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is recovering from a New Year's shooting in Winston-Salem.

Krishana Polite was shot in the neck outside a church on Old Lexington Road and taken to a nearby hospital, according to a police report. Winston-Salem police say they're still investigating the incident and no arrests have been made.

Polite was Robinson's chief of staff last year and was the first Black woman to serve in that role. A GoFundMe page for her recovery says she suffered nerve damage in the shooting. The fundraiser page notes that she was leaving a New Year's Eve church service at St. Peter’s Church & World Outreach Center when she was shot, and the stray bullet may have come from celebratory gunfire nearby. The police report says the shooting took place around 12:10 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The incident hadn't garnered much attention until a conservative advocacy group, The Frederick Douglass Foundation, issued a news release this week.

The group called on police to provide more information about their investigation. And its leader, Immanuel Jarvis, questioned why "this act of violence against a trailblazing Black woman has been met with a deafening silence" in local media.

"Krishana is currently home, recovering," Ashley Stowers, a spokeswoman for the group, told WUNC on Tuesday. "The bullet is still lodged in her neck from what the doctors could tell and saw shrapnel in her shoulder and left side. Krishana has regained some feeling in her left arm since being discharged."

Polite was promoted to serve as Robinson's chief of staff last fall after other staff members quit in the wake of a damaging CNN report. She'd previously been his deputy chief of staff.